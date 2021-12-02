Davey Richards is now the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament winner after defeating TJP in the main event of tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha.

This 20-minute contest was a nailbiter, with both men mirroring each other’s technical and high-flying abilities. In the last few seconds of the match, Davey Richards applied an ankle lock on TJP. TJP reversed, looking for a submission of his own (a Sharpshooter of sorts). Richards countered his lock with another ankle lock. Once cinched in, TJP refused to tap at first, but when Richards started hammering down kicks, that was the dealbreaker needed for TJP to tap out.

Heading into this Opera Cup Finals match, Richards bested last year’s winner Tom Lawlor and AEW’s Bobby Fish. Since signing with MLW during the Open Draft this summer, the former ROH Champion has remained undefeated in singles competition.