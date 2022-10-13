Finn Bálor Names Element Of WCW That WWE Should Embrace

Since taking over as Chief Content Officer of WWE, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) has made lots of changes. Familiar faces have returned in droves while there's also been an increased focus on the in-ring action. Superstar Finn Bálor has seen his trajectory change as well as he continues to make his mark with The Judgment Day.

Keeping all that in mind, in an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Bálor touched on an aspect once prominent in WCW that he'd like to see more of as Triple H's WWE continues to take shape.

"I also feel like in the past, we've been guilty of over-producing things and it doesn't feel as natural," Bálor said. "For me, if I look back and watch an old WCW episode and there's like a backstage scene or promo or beatdown, you'll see people leaving the building that have already finished, entering the building and haven't performed yet. That was natural. And I feel like that element needs to really be emphasized in wrestling."

Bálor may be getting his wish as fans have recently seen a security team laid out while AJ Styles made his way through the hallway and Dexter Lumis has been spotted somewhere in the background, even if he hasn't necessarily been the focus of the shot. The "Prince" points to one aspect of WWE's presentation that makes incorporating this kind of realism more necessary.

"This is live TV, it shouldn't really be as produced as perhaps it was in the past," Bálor continued. "I feel like maybe the rougher and edgier it is, maybe the more authentic it can be."

