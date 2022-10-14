Booker T Reflects On Jimmy Smith's Time As A WWE Commentator

Last week WWE announced some major changes to the commentary teams for all three brands, which saw several people be given opportunities, while others were taken off the announce booth. Booker T was confirmed to be part of the new "WWE NXT" announce team, but Jimmy Smith's time with the company came to an end, and on his latest "Hall Of Fame" radio show, Booker praised for former "WWE Raw" commentator as he "did his homework."

"He really figured out almost how to play that role and not be seen a whole lot, you know what I'm saying? And that's the way you've got to play that role because Twitter will eat you up in a heartbeat if you make too many mistakes in that position," Booker T said. "I must say, he gravitated to that position very well being a guy that came from an MMA background, not a wrestling background."

Smith was brought in quickly back in May of 2021 after WWE decided to cut ties with Adnan Virk, who was previously in his position, and the former MMA commentator was largely praised for his work in WWE. That's a sentiment that Booker T shared, particularly when it came to "the storytelling part" of the job.

"That's why I say for him to actually be able to pick it up and understand it, and put it into context where people aren't looking at him like, 'This guy shouldn't be here,' like Adnan Virk," Booker T said. "Seriously, that right there is where I give that guy a whole lot of credit."

