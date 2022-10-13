AEW Dynamite Slightly Dips In Viewership Despite Company's Debut In Canada

"AEW Dynamite's" Canadian debut didn't save its viewership from all the other sports that were featured on Wednesday night. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for 10/12, and this week's episode of "Dynamite" had 983,000 average viewers, down 5% in total viewership from the previous week. The key demographic also experienced a bit of a drop as this week's episode was watched by 417,000 viewers aged 18-49, down 3% from the week before and totaling for a 0.32 P18-49 rating.

Looking at the rankings, "Dynamite" placed #4 at cable originals for Wednesday evening and in the broadcast primetime category, the episode came in at #17.

Pro sports were dominant for the night, as the MLB Divisional playoffs were going down both on Fox and on FS1. The Fox broadcast had a 0.95 P18-49 rating, while the FS1 broadcast had 0.81 P18-49 rating. Meanwhile, the NHL season started up on TNT, "Dynamite's" old home, and that got a 0.19 P18-49 rating.

Looking back a year, the numbers are up considerably for "Dynamite," but that's likely due to the fact that last year's program aired on a Saturday night rather than its usual Wednesday night timeslot.

The episode did present some newsworthy occurrences as Renee Paquette made her debut with the company as an on-air personality, and the show was main-evented by Orange Cassidy winning the All-Atlantic Championship from PAC in singles action. Chris Jericho also successfully defended his Ring of Honor World Title against Bryan Danielson, as the conflicted Daniel Garcia decided to pledge his sports entertainment allegiance to the Jericho Appreciation Society.