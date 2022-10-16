Swerve Strickland Believes Gimmick Match Is Next Big Jump For AEW Women's Division

AEW's Swerve Strickland is a man of many talents including an exceptional in-ring prowess. With over a decade of experience under his belt, Swerve has a keen eye for what he perceives as quality pro wrestling, and speaking to "Say Less," he emphasized how great of an impact WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has had on improving women's wrestling in particular.

"His most successes have been the women and I don't think we talk about that enough. They were literally going out there at one time and having 40 second matches. But he pushed the limits of the women's abilities too ... And when I say pushing the boundaries of athletic ability for women, it's just like allowing it to be what it is. Yeah, if they feel like they can do it, I'm like, 'I trust you. I trust you, do it. Go ahead.' Instead of bringing them down like, 'No, you shouldn't.' No. Allowing them to do that, to push that boundary, pushes that boundary."

Strickland hopes that back in his home promotion of AEW, enough women can reach an elevated position with fans so that they can have something like the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Signing a mega star like Saraya (F.K.A. Paige) is a positive step in the direction of bigger matches for the company's women's division. "I think that's out next big jump for the next pay-per-view, the next big event we do, we've got to get to that level. And we're still working on it. Now, with having Saraya come in, that is a huge get. That's another one that can have a line out the door, around the block, like down the street of people that can be an attraction to come into AEW for these things."