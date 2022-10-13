Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason

Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.

"He was a natural," Rogers said. "He was phenomenal. He had the multimillion dollar leg, so he'd hit you with the big punt kick and that would've been the finish, but he got it right away. He just always wanted to be a pro wrestler. He said, 'What do you want for training?' I said, 'Whatever you think,' and let's just say last year he signed some big thing with the — anyway, to make a long story short, he gave all these employees a quarter of a million dollar bonus."

Rogers then reflected on the time McAfee kept hounding him to get a cash app so that he could give him some money in an act of gratitude.

"He called me up, he goes, 'Hey, you got a cash app?' I said, 'What's that?' He says, 'on your phone or whatever, just get a cash app.' I said, 'Yeah, right.' So, he calls me back the next day, 'You didn't get a cash app.' I said, 'Okay, I don't need a cash app. Why do I want a cash app?' Anyway, I got a cash app and he sent me a bunch of money just to do it."

McAfee is currently off WWE TV to fulfill his duties on ESPN "College GameDay."

