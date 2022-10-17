Swerve Strickland Names WWE Star Who Exceeds Championships

Before making his AEW debut in March 2022, Swerve Strickland spent a couple of years with WWE until his eventual release in November 2021. During that time, however, he came across plenty of talent. And as it happens, there's one superstar in particular that Strickland holds in high regard. Speaking recently on an episode of "Say Less," he singled out someone he believes exceeds championships.

"Xavier Woods would be another one," Strickland said. "I feel like he exceeds championships for what he's doing. It's brilliant, I think he is truly brilliant."

However, one half of Swerve In Our Glory believes a lot of people cannot look past the biggest prize professional wrestling has to offer — and perhaps because of that, stars like Woods don't get the full credit they deserve.

"But I think once again we discredit accomplishments because he's never won the big one," Strickland continued. "The stuff he's still doing for his career, period; blowing his Achilles tendon then coming back still winning King of the Ring and doing all the stuff he's doing. That's an accomplishment."

Despite never winning the big one Woods is still an 11-time WWE Tag Team champion as well as the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament winner, having beaten Finn Balor in the Final on October 2021 at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Since then, he's suffered multiple injuries and also witnessed his longtime friend and tag-team partner, Big E, break his neck in March 2022 on an episode of "WWE SmackDown."

"I really wish we would thread the needle with this fickleness when it comes to that," Strickland stated.

