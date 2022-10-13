The Gunns Reveal Advice Their Dad Gave Them About 'The Ass Boys Stuff'

When Austin and Colten Gunn turned their back on their father Billy "Daddy Ass" Gunn, it was the obscene moniker that Gunn had carried his whole life that was the final straw.

The Gunns detailed their struggle being the sons of "Mr. Ass," on an episode of "AEW Unrestricted," and how they were left wanting by their fathers advice in the face of what they call "the Ass Boys stuff."

"Of course he wants us to embrace it!" Colten exclaimed.

"That's part of the problem with him," Austin jumped in. "He's friends with Danhausen and loves it, and told us to 'embrace the ass' and you can see where the cracks started to form." Billy Gunn had previously said he "loves" the moniker that Danhausen came up with for his sons, but Austin said that it was easy for his father.

"His entire career he was known as 'Mr. Ass' so when we're called 'Ass Boys' it doesn't make us more popular, it's just a reminder that 'hey they still remember me, I'm still relevant, I'm 58 years old, give me all the attention.' He hogs everything. He wants to dance with [AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards] in the ring, wants to take the spotlight, just take a backseat. He can't do it."

Austin and Colten officially severed ties with their father in July, feeling "Daddy Ass" was becoming to close to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Colten even scored a nefarious victory over their father in a singles match on "AEW Dynamite" in August.