The Case For Why There Is No Market For A Third Major US Pro Wrestling Company

Is there room in the U.S. wrestling industry for a third major entity to muscle in on WWE and AEW? According to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, Triple H and Tony Khan will not be losing sleep worrying about a new competitor.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Thurston believed the wrestling environment is at a saturation level.

"I don't think there's an opportunity for a third company to make a lot of money," he said. "I think wrestling is way over-invested in. I think there's a lot of passion that people have for wrestling, and that passion greatly outweighs the business opportunity that exists for wrestling."

The problem, in Thurston's view, comes primarily in getting viewers and signing talent for a third entity.

"I don't think there's a great TV rights value opportunity," he continued. "Not only is it difficult to even gain any traction as a wrestling brand that exists in any kind of national awareness – that's difficult just on a creative level – [but also] just on a level of finding the right talent now. Especially now that you've got AEW eating up that talent, and WWE under Triple H actually valuing talent more appropriately. Finding the right talent is very difficult, and very competed over."

Thurston highlighted the challenges for the wrestling organizations competing with WWE and AEW to get a spot among the top-rated shows on television, with a spotlight placed on Impact Wrestling's efforts in building a television viewing audience that could rival the ratings enjoyed by its larger rivals.