NJPW Star Wants To Be 'The Brock Lesnar Of The Juniors Division'

NJPW star Clark Connors recently was interviewed by Ringsiders Wrestling and spoke about which former WWE Champion he wants to imitate.

"I always say my goal is to be the Brock Lesnar of the junior division, you know throw people around, get stuff done," said Connors. "Goldberg, Lashley, like all these guys who are hard hitters. They wrestle these short matches, but they don't need to, you just beat someone's a–, you got to get it done as quickly as possible.

As noted, NJPW announced on October 10 the creation of a new title, the NJPW World Television Championship. The title will be centered around the younger talent on the company's roster. The tournament finals will be held at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to decide the inaugural champion. Connors spoke about the title and wanting to bring it to the United States.

"I want to bring it back to the States too and defend it on STRONG and the shows here," said Connors. "That would be a great opportunity."

Connors trained at the NJPW LA Dojo under Katsuyori Shibata. In one of his earliest NJPW matches, Connors faced legend Jushin Thunder Liger at NJPW Lion's Break Project in 2018.

In 2020, Connors won the first-ever "Lion's Break Crown" tournament after defeating Danny Limelight in the finals. He participated in this year's Best of the Super Juniors tournament and was also part of the AEWxNJPW Foribbden Door pay-per-view, where he was in a four-way match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title.

Connors is currently out of action due to a herniated disc in his back.

