This Is Why AJ Styles Left TNA
Throughout the history of Impact Wrestling, a number of great performers have called the promotion home. There's one name, however, that is arguably among its most important. "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles is a former 5-time World Champion in Impact — formerly known as Total Nonstop Action or TNA. Considered one of the company's original members, Styles left its roster in 2014, going on to work with various independent companies and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before signing with the WWE in 2016.
After being with Impact for 12 years, many wondered why Styles would ever leave. He touched on this when he spoke with WWE announcer Corey Graves on his "After The Bell" podcast. Styles explained, "When I worked at TNA, the reason why that fell apart is because they wanted me to do the same amount of work but wanted me to take less money. And I didn't feel that was right, because I always did everything to the best of my ability." He continued, "I represented TNA well, and now they're going to cut me because you made bad mistakes. That's not how it works. When you work hard, you're supposed to get rewarded for it."
AJ Styles Speaks About Loyalty
Continuing in his conversation with Corey Graves, AJ Styles went on to talk about how his loyalty was questioned by some fans. He focused on one fan in particular who attacked him on another podcast. "This is all a business. This is how I support my family," Styles said. "Loyalty can only go so far and trust me — when you're not getting the job done in the ring or wherever they need you, where's the loyalty there?"
"The Phenomenal One" continued to express his disappointment in the loyalty criticism that was levied against him, saying, "They have to do what's best for their business, and I have to do what's best for mine. I am very loyal when I'm under contract to that company. So, that just really bothered me that 'he' questioned whether or not I could succeed outside of TNA and where my morals were as far as that I should stay loyal to a company that helped me get my start."
AJ Styles debuted for WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble, winning the WWE Championship twice in the time since and holding that championship for a combined 511 days across both title reigns.