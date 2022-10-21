This Is Why AJ Styles Left TNA

Continuing in his conversation with Corey Graves, AJ Styles went on to talk about how his loyalty was questioned by some fans. He focused on one fan in particular who attacked him on another podcast. "This is all a business. This is how I support my family," Styles said. "Loyalty can only go so far and trust me — when you're not getting the job done in the ring or wherever they need you, where's the loyalty there?"

"The Phenomenal One" continued to express his disappointment in the loyalty criticism that was levied against him, saying, "They have to do what's best for their business, and I have to do what's best for mine. I am very loyal when I'm under contract to that company. So, that just really bothered me that 'he' questioned whether or not I could succeed outside of TNA and where my morals were as far as that I should stay loyal to a company that helped me get my start."

AJ Styles debuted for WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble, winning the WWE Championship twice in the time since and holding that championship for a combined 511 days across both title reigns.