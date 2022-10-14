Backstage WWE News On Tiffany Stratton And Gable Steveson

What has been going on as of late with developing WWE superstars Tiffany Stratton and Gable Steveson?

According to Fightful Select, Stratton has been "dealing with an injury," which is why she has been out of action. She last competed on the August 23 episode of "NXT," losing a Lights Out Match to Wendy Choo. Stratton reportedly suffered a head injury during the bout, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Stratton signed with WWE in August 2021 before making her in-ring debut in November of that year. She replaced Nikkita Lyons in the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament this past spring, advancing to the finals where she lost to Roxanne Perez. Stratton was in the midst of an ongoing rivalry with Choo over the summer when she sustained her injury.

As for Steveson, he has begun participating in practice matches at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando (via Fightful). His training was put on hold after recently undergoing a heart procedure. It was discovered last year that the Olympic Gold Medalist had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which is considered a "fairly rare" condition that causes fast heartbeats.

Steveson signed with WWE in September 2021 and was subsequently drafted to the "Raw" brand a month later. He was last seen at WrestleMania 38 when Stephanie McMahon introduced him to fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fightful notes that WWE still has high hopes for the progression of Steveson and his brother Damon Kemp. Since making his "NXT" debut at the beginning of the year, Kemp has been regularly featured as a member of the Diamond Mine faction.