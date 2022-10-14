Shawn Michaels Describes Changes Triple H Is Making To WWE Main Roster

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, has revealed some of his favorite changes since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the Chief Content Officer. Since Levesque has been at the helm of creative for WWE's main roster shows "Raw" and "SmackDown," we've seen more long-term storytelling and the return of many previously departed WWE superstars.

Appearing on "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," Michaels discussed the changes that have been made since Levesque has taken over creative. "A lot of it is bringing back some people that I felt I was gonna miss," Michaels said. "Yeah, that I had a joy working here that I believe are talented and can contribute to the WWE. That's been one of the biggest things, and look, the other thing is the excitement. The excitement about moving forward, about the future, morale. You can't beat that, and I'll say this, Hunter and I, we're actually doing all the things that Vince did with us back in the '90s."

Michaels feels he and "Triple H" bring a special trait to the table that makes talent and fans gravitate toward them, a trait that McMahon was known for during the Attitude Era. "That's what Hunter and I really bring to the table I think is the joy of this job. You can see that permeating up at "Raw." I was there the other night, you could see it. I know it's going on on "SmackDown." We feel it down here. The joy and the fun of what this job is is fantastic, and again, you'd be surprised what that does from a talent's standpoint."

