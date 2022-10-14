Backstage Update On WWE Creative For Veer And Commander Azeez

A new report from Fightful Select has provided updates on Commander Azeez and Veer, who have both gone through changes in recent times. Azeez was previously part of WWE's main roster, working alongside Apollo Crews, but hasn't been seen since Crews returned to "WWE NXT." Moreover, his absence could be continuing, as Fightful says they "weren't told of any imminent plans for Commander Azeez" in WWE.

Despite the fact he is no longer being presented with Crews, Azeez could also heading back to "WWE NXT," as he did make some appearances at live events this summer alongside Cora Jade. However, that presentation has yet to make its way to television. Prior to that, Azeez' last televised appearance took place back in May on an episode of "WWE Main Event," and he was last used on flagship programming during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April.

Veer Mahaan is another wrestler who had been part of WWE's main roster on the "WWE Raw" brand. The company put in months of promotion for him, to the point that whether or not he would ever actually turn up became a running gag online, but he eventually did, beginning a short feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, Mahaan was then taken off television completely until his recent return to "NXT." Mahaan has been involved in a couple of segments with his former Indus Sher tag team partner, Sanga, and as of right now there are no upcoming plans for him in regards to "WWE Raw," where he initially (finally) debuted. That seems to be a clear indication that Mahaan will be a presence on Tuesday nights moving forward, as the two men having teased the idea of reuniting.