Daniel Cormier Gives Insight Into Logan Paul's WWE Training

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has high praise for social media star Logan Paul. Despite their success on YouTube, both Logan and Jake Paul have dabbled in other ventures, such as boxing, and Logan has even more on his plate; he's a WWE superstar after signing a contract with WWE back in late June.

Cormier — who recently made his own WWE appearance as a special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules — was a guest on "The Masked Man Show" and he shared his view on why Paul has been able to find success in WWE through his training.

"Logan Paul is amazing," Cormier said. "Love him, hate him, he is amazing. These kids are great athletes, but they're not limited in everything they do because of the financials that they made in the YouTube and everything else that they've done. Logan Paul isn't training by himself getting prepared from these matches. Logan Paul has a ring in his place, he has someone from the WWE in his place everyday preparing himself. He's not just by himself trying to get ready to wrestle. He's got the best of the best."

Paul is being put in a big spot for WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event set for November 5. He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This will be Paul's third WWE match and second singles match.

