Liv Morgan Set For USA Network Crossover

At WWE Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by making Live Morgan pass out at the conclusion of their Extreme Rules match. While it was a match the former champion requested, she ultimately came up short. And yet while Morgan may no longer be the champ, things don't appear to be all that bad for the superstar. As a matter of fact, one of her dreams may be about to come true.

On Twitter earlier today, Morgan let the world know that she'll be featured on the October 26 episode of "Chucky." "Ask and you shall receive," Morgan tweeted, before adding "Liv and Chucky one-on-one! See you October 26th." This came in response to Chucky's official Twitter handle calling out the WWE superstar, saying "i GUESS there's room for one more superstar on my show. see u oct 26."

For what it's worth, Morgan is a longtime Chucky fan, and her push for this opportunity has been documented in the past. "I want Chucky to kill me," Morgan stated in a recent interview. "It's a dream. I don't want a starring role, I don't want a lead. I just want to be brutally murdered by Chucky." Outside of her work with WWE, the real-life Gionna Daddio has just one acting credit — a soon-to-be-released film entitled "The Kill Room," which is currently in post-production. For fans eager to see what fate awaits her, they can catch "Chucky" on the USA Network Wednesday nights. Meanwhile, back in the ring, it remains to be seen whether or not Morgan will challenge Rousey to a rematch for the women's championship.