Big Cameron Grimes-WWE Main Roster Update

There's an indication that Cameron Grimes could be headed to WWE's main roster soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, Grimes is scheduled to be at "WWE Raw" on Monday. Just this past Monday, Carmelo Hayes was at tapings when "Raw" was in Brooklyn to work a match for "Main Event"; that could be what Grimes is lined up for. Fightful recently reported that there is a new initiative in WWE for there to not only be more crossover in between shows, but "Main Event" is aiming to be positioned as a way to further new talent's development in the ring, particularly in front of larger crowds.

Hayes competed against Cedric Alexander in the match in which the former "NXT" North American Champion defeated the former Hurt Business member. Hayes' fellow "NXT" colleague Von Wagner was also in action as he lost to R-Truth in a singles match. The week before that, Joshua Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley all competed on a "Main Event" card as well.

However, Grimes reportedly being scheduled for a "Raw" taping could have an added incentive. Next week's "NXT" will rekindle an old wrestling television rivalry as it will again go head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite." "Dynamite" will be airing live on Tuesday night rather than Wednesday due to TBS' coverage of the MLB Postseason.

Grimes is currently embroiled in a feud with Joe Gacy and his new faction, The Schism. In a promo this past Tuesday, Grimes indicated that he will not face The Schism alone next week. He added that while he trusts no one in "NXT," that doesn't count for everyone in WWE.