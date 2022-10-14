Liv Morgan Weighs In On MJF's Big 2024 Decision

Not even a month has passed since WWE's Liv Morgan and AEW's MJF sent the internet wrestling community into a tizzy by tweeting a photo with one another and using each other's signature phrase as their caption. And as it turns out, the two stars meeting was complete happenstance.

In a recent interview with the U.K. news outlet Metro, the now former "SmackDown" Women's Champion elaborated on how they met, how the picture came to be, and what she sees in MJF's future, most notably the year 2024.

"Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar's birthday party and he was just there!" Morgan said. "I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!"

As for what the future holds for MJF, many eyes are on 2024 and the fact that he has strongly teased testing the free-agent waters of professional wrestling. MJF continues to talk about jumping Tony Khan's ship and instead taking his talents to Stamford, Connecticut. No matter where he ends up, though, Morgan is confident of one thing.

"When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best," she continued. "I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I'm just (sic) he'll be a star."

At AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 4, a masked MJF returned to win the Casino Ladder Match and guarantee a future shot at the AEW World Championship.