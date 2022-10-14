Matt Hardy Is Happy A Couple Of His Friends Are Back With WWE

Matt Hardy feels wonderful for all his friends, whether they're signing with AEW or WWE. The tag team legend is celebrating 30 years in the pro wrestling business this week on his "Extreme Life" podcast with Jon Alba, but was asked about how he felt in regards to The Good Brothers making their return to WWE this past Monday on "Raw."

"Very happy for my friends," Hardy said before mentioning Anderson and Gallows' previous release from WWE back in April 2020.

"They really [got] f*cked on their WWE deal," Hardy said. "They got f*cked around so much because they had agreed to work with AEW and then Hunter underneath Vince was offered more money, more money, more money, more money, was trying to keep them and once they got to a certain amount, they were like, 'Guys, we can't turn down this much money. We have to do it,' and then once they re-signed, a couple of months later they were cut whenever the pandemic started which they just got f*cked."

Hardy said that Vince McMahon has his own way of perceiving his business of sports entertainment.

"Vince is a businessman, through and through. He's not necessarily looking at people like, 'Oh these are human beings that have family,'" Hardy said about the former WWE Chairman.

Hardy loved having The Good Brothers in AEW and enjoyed interacting with Gallows and Anderson as just guys who enjoy life.

"They went to Impact and busted their ass and they got themselves back over again and then once again come back up to WWE to get that big contract which is great to see," he said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.