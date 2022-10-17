Dakota Kai Opens Up About Hitting A Wall In WWE NXT

Dakota Kai is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the "Raw" roster, but there was a time where she felt like she was hitting a wall in NXT. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, Kai opened up about her experience with the black-and-gold brand.

"I definitely was at a point where I hit a wall I guess. I had that character that sort of changed and was dealing with that for a year and seeing where I could take it. But I think I definitely was at a point in NXT where there wasn't really anything further that I could do," Kai said. "I've had a lot of shots at the NXT Women's Championship. I was in multiple tag teams. I was with a lot of different people, and I loved all my experiences."

Kai said she was grateful she had many opportunities to elevate other talent such as Tegan Nox and Raquel Rodriguez while learning from them at the same time. Ultimately, she wanted a different challenge and was excited about the possibility of moving up to the main roster in the 2021 WWE Draft.

After competing in several dark matches on the road, Kai was told she would be drafted. "I was sitting at home during the Draft, and I got told it was going to happen then." With no confirmation, Kai said she tuned in to see if it was announced, but it never was.

Kai explained that she never got an explanation as to why she wasn't drafted, but viewed it as "it is what it is" and continued working in NXT until she was released in April 2022.