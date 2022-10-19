Eddie Kingston On What He Is Most Proud Of From His AEW Run

AEW Dynamite is entering its fourth year, and Eddie Kingston has had the pleasure of being there for a majority of it. After making his AEW debut in July 2020, the New Yorker has challenged for nearly every title and has been featured in many high-profile rivalries. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Kingston revealed that it was actually tag team action that has been a highlight of his time in AEW.

"The most fun I've had was teaming up with Jon Moxley. I think that came off when people saw our interviews and saw us together. Beating people up with Mox was fun," Kingston said. "Teaming up with Santana and Ortiz was also good. I remember the day they signed with AEW. They were at an independent show with me and told me. I hugged them and was so proud. I remember Santana saying, 'One day all three of us.' I told them don't worry about that and to just do great. They did. Then when we were able to be together [in AEW] it became we set out a goal and did it. That is a proud moment."

Kingston and Moxley began teaming in early 2021, which led to them challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at "Double or Nothing." This year, the duo aligned with Bryan Danielson, Santana, and Ortiz to officially form The Blackpool Combat Club. As a member of the faction, Kingston competed in major gimmick matches including Anarchy at the Arena and Blood and Guts while feuding with The Jericho Appreciation Society.