Eddie Kingston Discusses Differences Between AEW And Indie Cultures

When Eddie Kingston signed with AEW in 2020, he had racked up 18 years on the independent wrestling circuit. In an interview with TVInsider.com, Kingston acknowledged that he is still experiencing something of a culture shock within the AEW environment.

"I make missteps every time I'm there, to be honest with you," he said about working in Tony Khan's organization. "I'm still learning that this is a different world. It's still professional wrestling, but the backstage stuff, which I don't like to tweet about or talk about – you got to get used to it."

Without going into specific details regarding some of the recent backstage AEW controversies that generated as many headlines as the matches – including his altercation with Eddie Guevara in August that was later resolved amicably with a handshake – Kingston admitted he is still transitioning into the AEW ebb and flow.

"It's a different world compared to the independents," he continued. "The independents are very outlaw. We don't have HR there. We police ourselves. I learn every day. That's where I have grown. I'm able to now be open and learn."

Kingston also predicted that he would not be a reprise of his incident with Guevara, stressing that he is focused on wrestling and not backstage brawling.

"There are different ways of doing things that can help the locker room and also keep my mental sanity," he added. "I don't want to be angry. I want to save all that anger and energy for my opponent or what I'm doing that night."