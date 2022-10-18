WWE Told Ronda Rousey She Could Not Do Hardcore Spot At Extreme Rules

During a recent stream of "God of War" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet," WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was asked by a fan if there were any spots in her Extreme Rules match against Liv Morgan that got turned down by WWE officials. Rousey revealed that she pitched a big finish, but was told they couldn't go that extreme.

"Yeah, actually. I pitched the finish to be thumbtacks," Rousey said. "She [Liv Morgan] would put down thumbtacks and powerbomb me onto the thumbtacks. Then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the armbar in the thumbtacks, but they would start counting the pin. Then I'd have to push up on my one shoulder into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar on. Then Liv would be biting her hand trying not to tap, and then pass out face down into the thumbtacks with her hand there to protect her face."

Rousey said she was told they cannot use thumbtacks anymore due to legal purposes. She elaborated by stating that WWE Superstars aren't supposed to purposefully cut skin on television, which would go against the guidelines of the PG rating that WWE has followed since 2008.

Despite not being able to use thumbtacks, their Extreme Rules match did include the use of other weapons such as a baseball bat, fire extinguisher, chair, and table. The finish saw Rousey make Morgan pass out with the bicep crusher, allowing her to win her second SmackDown Women's title this year.