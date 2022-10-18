Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE

Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

While McIntyre isn't the family friend in question, Sikoa admitted to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat" that going one-on-one with McIntyre was one of his dream scenarios.

"One of them was my debut with Drew," Sikoa said. "That was cool. I didn't know I was going into that man when I got brought up, but I think Drew McIntyre."

Sikoa also named Rey Mysterio as a dream opponent. "He's been a family friend of ours for a very, very long time."

Mysterio is currently dealing with his own storyline on WWE TV involving his son, Dominick. Mysterio's son turned his back on him at Clash at the Castle and joined The Judgment Day. Dominick has gone as far as to say he hates his father. He's also been begging Rey to hit him on several episodes of "WWE RAW."

Sikoa vs. Mysterio may not seem so far-fetched down the line. The Bloodline often shows up on both "RAW" and "SmackDown," so perhaps the old family friend could find himself in an unfavorable spot with The Bloodline's enforcer. For now, Sikoa appears to be getting special treatment from "The Tribal Chief," as the two, along with Paul Heyman, left The Usos and Sami Zayn hanging on the October 10 episode of "RAW" for a trip to Manhattan, NY.

