Booker T Believes WWE NXT Star Could Be 'Next Great Masked Superstar'

Booker T is already putting tabs on prospective new stars down in "WWE NXT."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer returned back behind the announcer's booth this past Tuesday night to call a new episode of "NXT" alongside Vic Joseph and there are several young wrestlers that he believes have the potential to reach for that brass ring of superstardom. His list included Axiom, who fought Nathan Frazier in singles competition on the show. Seeing someone like Axiom charged up feelings of when Booker became a wrestling fan.

"Mil Mascaras, when I was a kid, the way he made me feel when he came out when he went out and performed. He was different more than anybody. Then Rey Mysterio came along. You got the Rey Fenix's of the world. These guys are an extraordinary talent and they put that country on the map," Booker said, referring to Mexico before he went on to express his enthusiasm for Axiom.

"This kid, he's next level," Booker said. "He really is. To see him display his talent, and perhaps could be the next great masked superstar and I'm getting a chance to see him first. That's awesome, man..."

Axiom previously wrestled unmasked as A-Kid on "NXT," and was also the name he wrestled under while on the British wrestling circuit. Booker also put over the work of Frazier in the match before he stated to co-host Brad Gilmore what he's really enjoying about being a part of the black and gold brand.

"I was so in awe sitting at that seat watching that young talent of tomorrow go out there and totally just show up and show out. That's where I'm having the time of my life here in NXT."