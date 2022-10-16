Marvel & AAA Unveil Plans For Original Disney+ Series

Thanks to the multiverse, it looks like professional wrestling is coming to Disney+.

Back in 2020, AAA and Marvel Comics announced a collaboration called "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition," which saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes reimagined as Mexican luchadors. As a result, characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Thanos, and Venom, donned iconic lucha masks and appeared on clothing, Funko Pops, comics, and other products. However, these characters also came to life and competed in real-life matches at AAA events. And now, fans can see this in-ring action on the House of Mouse's streaming service starting on December 21, 2022.

During the pre-show for TripleMania XXX: CDMX, AAA revealed that the heroes and villains of "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition" would star in their own Disney+ series called "El Origen De La Mascara." The promotion also unveiled the first trailer for the show, which included new looks at the lucha counterparts for Captain Marvel and Black Widow. Based on the trailer and reactions on Twitter, it looks very similar to "Lucha Underground," but with a Marvel twist.

According to Fightful, it's unclear whether the December release date applies to the United States at this time. In America, Disney+ is home to a number of shows from around the world, so it would make sense to debut "El Origen De La Mascara" on the platform as well. If they do, it would mark the second recent Disney series to focus on wrestling. The first is "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion," which was originally meant to feature Blue Demon Jr as a main character before he was pulled from the project. However, this Marvel show would be the first on the streamer to include a real-world wrestling promotion.