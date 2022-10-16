WWE Files Trademarks For Four NXT Ring Names

Since Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, a number of Superstars have had their names restored. People like Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Tommaso Ciampa all regained their first names over the past few months. GUNTHER is referred to with all caps, which is a small, yet effective, change that calls back to his previous persona, WALTER. But with all of this talent regaining their names, there's still a number of new recruits who have yet to be christened with their WWE monikers.

Following the introduction of the new class from the WWE NIL (Next In Line) program to the WWE Performance Center, as well as the recent tryouts held over Summerslam weekend, Fightful has noted that four names have been trademarked by WWE to be used for a new crop of competitors hoping to join the "NXT" roster.

According to the report, WWE filed to trademark the names Tank Ledger, Eka Brown, Luca Crusifino, and Tavion Heights "to cover the categories of entertainment services." Furthermore, one name from the group has been claimed at this time: Tank Ledger. This new name belongs to recent WWE NIL signee Joe Spivak. The former Northwestern defensive lineman recently made his in-ring debut with the new name on the 10/14 edition of "NXT Level Up." Creating a winning combination, Ledger joined forces with Ikemen Jiro to defeat the tandem of Duke Hudson and Bryson Montana.

With new talent emerging on "NXT" programming every week, we'll likely find out who claims the other three names soon enough.