Backstage News On Several WWE Superstar Name Changes

It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet."

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.

However, with Triple H in charge now, several WWE names have been reverted both onscreen and internally. According to Fightful Select, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Tommaso Ciampa have all regained their first names. And as seen on TV, while the Ring General has retained the GUNTHER name, it is now presented in all caps, a small detail that ties it to his initial moniker. On the flip side, Shotzi, Garza, and Humberto are still referred to by their single names, but that could change any time now. As we saw on the latest episode of "Smackdown," Shotzi's entrance included her trademark tank and helmet once again, so it's potentially only a matter of time until her full name returns as well.

The report also mentions Scarlett, who is not listed with her Bordeaux surname as it hasn't been used during her WWE run, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who's nickname seems to be sticking around. Although, there's no word regarding T-Bar at the moment, many expected the former Retribution member to revert to his Dominik Dijakovic moniker, but that remains to be seen.