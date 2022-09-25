Backstage Update On Botched Fireball Segment From 'WWE Smackdown'

One of the perils of live television is that segments don't always go precisely as planned.

Fightful Select is reporting that this past Friday's less-than-fiery encounter between Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Drew McIntyre was one such instance. According to the report, the flash paper used to simulate Scarlett's fireball didn't work in the moment, and didn't catch enough of Drew McIntyre's face for McIntyre to sell. Kross and McIntyre were reportedly told to keep going, and improvised the rest of the segment. The flash paper used in the stunt was not bought locally or brought by the prop team, but instead was brought by the team on the company jet.

Scarlett used the fireball to protect her husband Kross from McIntyre's assault. McIntyre had tied himself to Kross with a leather strap, and was attacking Kross, when Scarlett used the defective stunt. When the fireball didn't work, McIntyre was able to slam Kross with a Spinebuster. Scarlett retaliated by giving McIntyre a Low Blow, which gave Kross an opportunity to lock "The Scottish Warrior" in his trademark Kross Jacket.

Kross & McIntyre have been feuding since McIntyre lost in the main event of WWE Clash At The Castle. Kross has been toying with McIntyre since returning to the company in August, and even got involved in McIntyre's match at Clash, which saw McIntyre come up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two are set to face each other in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th in Philadelphia, PA.