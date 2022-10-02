Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star

Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.

"The Bray Wyatt character was just difficult," Rollins claimed before explaining why he doesn't believe his struggles were an isolated issue. "If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn't come out of it better than they went in." Rollins was referring specifically to Bray Wyatt's run as The Fiend from 2019 until his release in 2021. Rollins goes on to say that the feud with Wyatt ended his run as "The Beast Slayer" and effectively demolished the character he was creating up until that point.