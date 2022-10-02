Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
"The Bray Wyatt character was just difficult," Rollins claimed before explaining why he doesn't believe his struggles were an isolated issue. "If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn't come out of it better than they went in." Rollins was referring specifically to Bray Wyatt's run as The Fiend from 2019 until his release in 2021. Rollins goes on to say that the feud with Wyatt ended his run as "The Beast Slayer" and effectively demolished the character he was creating up until that point.
'That did not go the way we wanted it to, we tried...'
Rollins addressed the Hell In A Cell 2019 match specifically, sharing that he doesn't think the match shouldn't have gone the way it did. "It probably would've been better if he had just mauled me in that cell, put the claw on me, and called it a day." Ultimately, the layout of the match was out of their hands. "That did not go the way we wanted it to, we tried... we didn't have the liberty to ad-lib."
Despite these harsh words regarding their previous feud, Rollins does want to work with Windham Rotunda again in the future. "He's an incredible talent," Rollins explained, "There's not a lot of people in our business – past, present, or future – that think about things on the level that he does."
Luckily for Rollins, cryptic messages and teasers have popped up throughout WWE programming in recent weeks, with many believing that these are signs that Bray Wyatt will return to the company in the near future. If Wyatt does make his return to the company, Rollins knows they can do incredible work together. "There's certainly magic to be made there." Rollins assured.