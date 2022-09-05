Backstage News On Butch And T-Bar's WWE Ring Names

Since Vince McMahon faded off into retirement and Triple H replaced him as the new man in charge of WWE creative, fans have wondered what it would mean for talent that were given different names than ones they had previously been known for. And with talent like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle getting their first names back, it's led to some wondering if talent such as Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, or T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be seeing a return of their old identities.

According to Fightful Select however, that doesn't appear to be in the cards as of yet. Sources told Fightful that nothing has been said regarding Butch having his name changed back to Pete Dunne at this time. Fightful also confirmed that, despite Butch wrestling in classic Pete Dunne gear recently on "WWE SmackDown", he is still listed as Butch on WWE's internal roster, indicating again no change is coming.

In regards to T-Bar, Fightful revealed they had asked sources about a potential name change, but have gotten no response. As with Butch, T-Bar is currently listed under that name on WWE's internal roster, suggesting that he too will be keeping his current name for the time being. T-Bar of course is a name that dates back to the group Retribution, which debuted back in the summer of 2020, and ultimately disbanded months later after a failed stint on the WWE main roster. As noted, Butch was last seen on this past week's "SmackDown", where he defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. T-Bar, meanwhile, has continued to be featured on "WWE Main Event", most recently losing a singles match to Cedric Alexander on the September 1 episode.