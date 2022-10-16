Anthony Bowens Teases A Potential Fourth Member Of The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed are currently one of the most popular tag teams in the wrestling business, which has led to them becoming the AEW World Tag Team Champions. While Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are the main focal points putting the work together inside the ring, Billy Gunn has become a core part of their presentation as well, but could a fourth member be coming into the group?

Matt Hardy recently shared a video of himself on Twitter from his youth when he and Jeff Hardy were involved in a rap contest, and Bowens appeared to be impressed by what he saw. He took the time to respond, teasing the idea that the wrestling veteran could be joining forces with them by saying, "Matt Hardy, the 4th member of The Acclaimed?!"

Of course, rapping is a huge part of what The Acclaimed do, with Caster doing that on the way to the ring each time they appear, often cutting promos on their opponents while linking in topics that are relevant in pop culture at the time. Now that it is known that Hardy has those skills, it seems that Bowens might want to bring him in.

However, Hardy is currently focused on a different upcoming tag team in the form of Private Party. He had managed the duo during his previous heel role, but in recent weeks he has made it clear that he wants to help manage them once again. Despite that, in Hardy's bid to get the tag team out of their contracts with Andrade El Idolo, the three of them have ended up becoming members of The Firm.

Isiah Kassidy was defeated by Ethan Page on the latest episode of "AEW Rampage," which is what has led to the trio now being under contract with Stokely Hathaway.