George Napolitano Discusses Red Carpet Tequila Shots With The Rock

Dwayne Johnson might be on the "Black Adam" press tour, but the former WWE Champion will never forget his roots, or his tequila. Longtime wrestling photographer George Napolitano spoke with the gang at "Busted Open Radio" recently, and talked about sharing a shot of Teremana Tequila with The Rock at the "Black Adam" premiere in New York City.

"I'm at the beginning of the so-called 'carpet,'" Napolitano said, noting the usual "red carpet" was painted black for "Black Adam." "So I took a picture, flash goes off, I took another picture," at which point The Rock noticed the legendary NYC photographer. "He gives me a thumbs up and I said, 'Ok,' and he mouthed 'I'm coming to you.' I didn't know what that meant. There's so many people there that I don't know, we'll shake hands."

Napolitano says that Johnson then went on to take pictures with producers and others, and then grabbed one of his aides. "He told someone he's working with, 'Get me my bottle of tequila and two glasses.' I read his lips." Napolitano describes the XFL co-owner walking through the crowd, bottle under his arm.

"And he makes his way to me and he hands me a glass and says 'I want to make a toast to you," Napolitano said. "In the video, what you see is the middle part, he went into the, 'Hey, how you doin', how's your family, how you feeling?' It's always been that way with him, whenever he sees me."