AEW Rampage Received Ratings Boost While WWE SmackDown Maintains Numbers On 10/14

Recently, "WWE SmackDown" has been on a steady string of ratings success, while "AEW Rampage" has continued to suffer week after week of declining numbers, but 10/14 turned out to be good for both shows. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for Friday, and the 10/14 episode of "SmackDown" was watched by 2,274,000 average viewers, up 1% from the week before. The key demographic remained completely the same, with 704,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling for a 0.54 P18-49 rating. "Rampage," meanwhile, was watched by 458,000 average viewers, which is a 13% boost from the Friday before. The show did even better in the key demographic, as it was seen by 222,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.17 rating. That's a 28% increase from the week before.

Rankings-wise, "SmackDown" came in at #5 in broadcast primetime for the key demographic. "Rampage" ranked in at #20 for broadcast primetime, but did rank at #9 in cable originals.

Playoff baseball was abounding on television Friday night as the San Diego Padres battled the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees. All those games added to a 2.36 P18-49 rating.

Even considering the boost "Rampage" received, the numbers are still drastically down from last year. The 10/15/2021 episode was watched by 578,000 average viewers, 21% more than this past Friday. Last year's show had a 0.24 P18-49 rating, 29% more than Friday. Last year's episode of "SmackDown" aired on FS1, so the numbers are considerably higher this year.