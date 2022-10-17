Candice LeRae Reveals When She Found Out About WWE Return

Candice LeRae revealed when she knew she'd be making her way back to WWE. LeRae returned during the September 26 episode of "Raw." She defeated Nikki A.S.H. and is now involved in a feud with Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Her surprise return occurred just one month after her husband, Johnny Gargano, appeared on WWE TV for the first time since late 2021.

LeRae spoke to MuscleManMalcolm and during the interview, she discussed when her WWE return was finalized and why it was difficult to keep the returns of her and Gargano a secret.

"Johnny and I both knew for sure, I wanna say a week before he debuted," LeRae said. "So, I knew for a while. Keeping a secret was very, very difficult, but in this day and age, there's so much social media and so many things leaking. Trying to keep that a secret was really difficult. I think him being a secret was a little harder. Me being a secret was easy, but hard because I was going with him to train. I was his training buddy, but we were just like, 'Oh yeah, I'm just training with him,' and then I think people just weren't expecting me to be ready to come back so soon that not even Triple H was ready."

LeRae said she's happy that fans were genuinely surprised by the returns. LeRae's first run with WWE ended back in May after she decided not to renew her contract.

