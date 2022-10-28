Eddie And Chavo Guerrero's Hair VS Hair Match Was A WCW Brawl To Remember
There are a number of legendary family lineages throughout the history of professional wrestling. From the Anao'i family to the Von Erichs, from the Rhodes family to the Harts, there have been a number of family trees that have cemented their roots via the squared circle. This list also includes another name that over time has built a special legacy of its own: Guerrero.
The family patriarch — wrestling legend Gory Guerrero — is known as one of the true pioneers in the business. He is widely considered the creator of the Camel Clutch and his signature move, the Gory Special. His sons Chavo, Mando, and Hector have managed to find their own individual success in the business. However, it was WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero that has been the most notable of them all.
The youngest of four brothers, Eddie Guerrero became known worldwide as a result of his stints in Japan, ECW, and WWE. However, it was during his time in WCW that his personality really started to surface, and he has the most unlikely of wrestlers to thank for bringing that out — his nephew Chavo Guerrero Jr.
Hair VS Hair
The story of Eddie vs. Chavo in WCW began with Eddie turning on his nephew. He believed that he needed to get Chavo to be more like him and follow the family creed — "cheat to win." He also won control over Chavo in a match, earning the right to make his nephew follow his every command. Chavo would begrudgingly follow Eddie's orders until he began acting erratically, seemingly losing his mind. This only infuriated Eddie more, leading to a Hair vs. Hair match at Bash At The Beach in 1998.
That same night, Chavo was scheduled for a match earlier in the evening against Stevie Ray of the Harlem Heat before his bout with Eddie. In a stroke of genius, Chavo tricked Stevie Ray into giving him a handshake, submitting to the "hold" and losing the match on purpose with very little effort exerted. Still completely fresh, and with his uncle Eddie now incensed at being outsmarted, the family affair with hair on the line was set.
The elder Guerrero tried to dominate the match with his craftiness and experience, while his nephew would counter with his youthful exuberance and his unorthodox offense. After each used scissors to tease cutting the other's hair, Eddie managed to roll up Chavo, scoring the pin and defeating his nephew; per the stipulation, Chavo's head would be shaved. In an unexpected twist, Chavo would take a set of clippers and shave his own head, which further cemented his stark personality change and led to continued issues between the two.