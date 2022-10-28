Eddie And Chavo Guerrero's Hair VS Hair Match Was A WCW Brawl To Remember

There are a number of legendary family lineages throughout the history of professional wrestling. From the Anao'i family to the Von Erichs, from the Rhodes family to the Harts, there have been a number of family trees that have cemented their roots via the squared circle. This list also includes another name that over time has built a special legacy of its own: Guerrero.

The family patriarch — wrestling legend Gory Guerrero — is known as one of the true pioneers in the business. He is widely considered the creator of the Camel Clutch and his signature move, the Gory Special. His sons Chavo, Mando, and Hector have managed to find their own individual success in the business. However, it was WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero that has been the most notable of them all.

The youngest of four brothers, Eddie Guerrero became known worldwide as a result of his stints in Japan, ECW, and WWE. However, it was during his time in WCW that his personality really started to surface, and he has the most unlikely of wrestlers to thank for bringing that out — his nephew Chavo Guerrero Jr.