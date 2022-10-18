Finn Balor Looks To Be Part Of WWE NXT's Head-To-Head Battle Against AEW Dynamite

Tonight will see WWE and AEW go head-to-head as "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" air at the same time, and both promotions have been loading up their respective shows to try and sway the audience to tune in. WWE has advertised several main roster names for tonight's show, several of whom will be competing against the current stars of the developmental brand, and it appears that Finn Balor is also getting involved.

The former two-time "NXT" Champion hasn't been confirmed by WWE at this point, but he has seemingly confirmed the appearance himself on Twitter when replying to a post from Kevin Owens. It was revealed earlier today that KO will be part of the show tonight at the request of Shawn Michaels, as he is going to mediate a segment between the three men who will be competing for the "NXT" Championship at Halloween Havoc this weekend. Balor responded to Owens' tweet by saying, "See you there mate," along with an emoji of a face whispering, as though telling a secret.

It's not currently known what Balor has planned for his appearance on the show, assuming it happens, and whether or not he will be involved in the same segment as Owens, who noted that he'd been asked to appear based on his own credentials as a former "NXT" Champion. More likely, Balor will find himself at ringside during one of the women's matches on the show, as The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will be competing against Roxanne Perez. Elsewhere, Raquel Rodriguez will face Cora Jade, and The O.C. will team with Cameron Grimes against Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.