WWE NXT Preview (10/18): Go-Home Episode Before Halloween Havoc, Rhea Ripley Vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade Vs. Raquel Rodriguez, More

The final episode of "NXT" before Halloween Havoc takes place tonight in Orlando, FL. Notably, "NXT" will go head-to-head with a special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite," as the two shows collide on the same night for the first time since April 2021.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, who collide this Saturday night at Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, have chosen each other's opponents for tonight, picking one another's poison from the main roster. Perez headed to "WWE SmackDown" last Friday night and selected Raquel Rodriguez as Jade's opponent with Jade headed to "WWE Raw" last night and picked The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley to face Perez – Ripley's first televised match since June. Also in the women's division, former WWE official Sonya Deville will take on the No. 1 contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship, Alba Fyre, ahead of Fyre's title shot against Mandy Rose this weekend. Deville, who is a real-life friend of Rose, viciously assaulted Fyre last week with the help of Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Meanwhile, following Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo's loss to Wes Lee last week, Tony D'Angelo has decided to take matters into his own hands. "The Don" will now select a mystery opponent for Channing to see if he's still got what it takes following a series of defeats. Elsewhere, Cameron Grimes headed to "WWE Raw" last night in search of some help in his fight against Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid of Schism. The former "NXT" North American Champion managed to recruit AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson of The O.C. and now a six-man tag team match has been lined up for tonight's card.