Backstage Update On Cameron Grimes' WWE Raw Future

Cameron Grimes may not actually be able to go to the moon, but one place the former "NXT" North American Champion may be able to visit frequently in the coming weeks is "WWE Raw," according to PWInsider. As for what role Grimes might play in his appearances, that seems to be up in the air, but reportedly more facetime for him has been discussed.

Grimes made his first-ever appearance on "Raw" last night when he approached The O.C. — AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson – to ask if they'd be his tag team partners in a match on "NXT" against Schism, the trio made up of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid; the last two had previously been known as the Grizzled Young Veterans.

The former Million Dollar Champion has been feuding with Gacy for weeks now, with the two facing off in singles competition recently on the September 27 edition of "NXT." Gacy walked away with the victory in under four minutes in what was their second televised match in "NXT." Their first match occurred back in September 2021, when Grimes picked up a victory over Gacy during the early days of "NXT 2.0."

Prior to his cameo on "Raw," Grimes competed on "WWE Main Event," taking on and defeating former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. Grimes was not the only "NXT" talent to compete on "Main Event" this week; Grimes' former rival Duke Hudson also found himself having his first-ever match on "Main Event," losing to Cedric Alexander.