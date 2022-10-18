Dwayne Johnson Names Trait Potential WWE Buyer Would Need

While business analysts have insisted for some time that WWE is a prime candidate for acquisition, former WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson insisted that it would take a certain brand of business leader to effectively take the reins of the company. In an interview with the Canadian-based BNN Bloomberg, Johnson stated that any potential buyer would need to emulate the focus that former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon enacted in creating the wrestling industry's first and only billion-dollar operation.

"I've known Vince for a very, very long time and he's a businessman," said Johnson. "I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you've got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you can love the asset, and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business ... because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?"

But despite his association with WWE, Johnson did not see himself taking on any near-future WWE leadership role. "Nick and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana," said Johnson, referring to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan and to Johnson's tequila brand. "I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."