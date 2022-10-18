The Rock Confirms Talks With Nick Khan About Potential Role Behind The Scenes In WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has worn many hats throughout his entertainment career. First he was a pro wrestling superstar, then he transitioned into an international film star, and he's even found time to be co-owner of a football league, among other business ventures. Could the next hat he wears be that of a behind-the-scenes power player in pro wrestling?

In an interview with Bloomberg, Johnson was asked about potentially accepting a director position with WWE. And while Johnson didn't say yes, he didn't say no. He admitted it's something that's been discussed at various points.

"[WWE co-CEO] Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana," Johnson said, referring to his tequila brand. "I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [my father] was born. So, I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

It's worth noting that Johnson is close friends with Khan, whose sister, Nahnatchka Khan, is the co-creator of the NBC show "Young Rock," which is based on Johnson in his younger years, including the early stages of his wrestling career.

Bloomberg noted in the article that a representative from WWE wasn't immediately available to comment on whether the company would entertain a takeover.

There's been much speculation that Johnson's next move in wrestling will take place in the ring. The wrestling legend has been rumored to be the opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next spring, though Johnson has declined to say whether the match against his cousin will take place or not.