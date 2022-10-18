Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush

It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.

According to PWInsider, Big E and Madcap Moss, who were originally reported to be part of the "Campus Rush," are expected to be regulars in WWE's campus-storming tour. Other names who were reported to be involved last week included "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Omos, and Raquel Rodriguez, with PWInsider noting that Belair was expected to be heavily involved with "Campus Rush" as well.

In addition to educating students on becoming a WWE wrestler, the Campus Rush" is also designed as a way to recruit athletes to WWE's NIL program, and will also teach students about branding building and social media use. The tour began a day after the announcement on October 12 at the University of Mississippi, and is slated to continue December 7, with visits to Georgia Tech (which also occurred last week), Clemson, Boise State, Arkansas, Ohio State, Kansas, and Penn State also scheduled.

The "Campus Rush" represents the most notable project involving Big E with the WWE since March, when he suffered a broken neck during a match on "WWE SmackDown." While he has continued to recover from the injury and has begun making more public appearances, including being involved in WWE tryouts during SummerSlam weekend, there is no word on when, or if, Big E will return to the ring.