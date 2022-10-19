Major Update On Status Of Riho In AEW

The AEW women's division received a shot in the arm Tuesday as Riho made her return to AEW TV after a five-month absence.

During the 10/18 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio, Riho rescued Toni Storm from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Jamie Hayter and Rebel, after Storm had successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida. Just as Rebel continued to strike Storm with crutches, Riho made a shocking comeback and took out both Hayter and Rebel with her innovative offense. The segment ended with Riho and Storm hugging in the ring.

The segment also seemed to tease an eventual Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker match, with the former Paige charging down to the ring and preventing DMD from joining her allies in their post-match beatdown of Storm. The match was also teased earlier this month when Saraya got physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, Riho's return to AEW could signal the beginning of her feud with Hayter. The inaugural AEW Women's World Champion was last seen on the May 28 episode of "AEW Dark," where she, Sky Blue & Yuka Sakazaki defeated Diamante, Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose in a Trios Match. Prior to that match, Riho lost to Ruby Soho on the May 11 episode of "AEW Rampage" in what was only her fourth televised AEW appearance of 2022.

In recent months, Riho has been busy doing promotional work for AEW and wrestled as part of the AEW Fight Forever @ Tokyo Game Show in Japan last month.