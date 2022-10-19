Juice Robinson Gives Candid Thoughts On Possible WWE Return

Juice Robinson may soon return to the United States, but he won't exactly be coming home. Robinson, who is currently a free agent, told Inside the Ropes on Wednesday he isn't planning on stepping foot inside a WWE ring again anytime soon. "You know what they say in wrestling, 'never say never, hahaha,'" Robinson said. "But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say ... I don't even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn't really work, no problem."

Robinson added that the WWE is "cool," but he doesn't believe there's much interest in a potential return. "I don't really know what they think about me," he said. "I don't really care. And I'm sure they don't care what I think about them, so it's all good." The former "NXT" star left the WWE in 2015 after four years working throughout the company's developmental systems, including two tag team title runs during his tenure with Florida Championship Wrestling. He went on to join NJPW, where he flourished as a member of The Bullet Club, winning the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion a historic three times while also capturing the IWGP Tag Team Championship once.

But Robinson's time with NJPW has appeared to come to an end. The American-born wrestler said last month that he is "no longer representing New Japan" and was adamant that the company is in his "rearview mirror." Robinson then made his debut on "AEW Dynamite" that same night as a free agent, participating on the show in a featured match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. AEW now reportedly has "massive interest" in signing Robinson to a contract.