The Time Vince McMahon Received A Stunner And A Rock Bottom Back-To-Back

Despite not being a true professional wrestler, or sports entertainer as he would like to say, Vince McMahon took a litany of bumps and competed in 56 matches from 1998 until 2010. He most recently had his 57th — and almost certainly final — match at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 McMahon took on, and defeated, Pat McAfee.

During his WWE career, former CEO McMahon entered feuds with stars such as Shawn Michaels, his son Shane McMahon, Hulk Hogan, and, most famously, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Prior to his WrestleMania 38 match, McMahon even found himself competing at four different WrestleMania events; he took on Shane at WrestleMania 17; Hogan at WrestleMania 19; Michaels at WrestleMania 22; and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26. McMahon's win over McAfee would wind up being his only win in WrestleMania history.

The feud between Austin and McMahon stretched out from 1998 until Austin turned heel and aligned with McMahon at the end of WrestleMania X7 in 2001, defeating The Rock for the WWE Championship. The Rock and McMahon never went one-on-one throughout history, but the two men stood on opposite sides of the ring four times in tag team action.

On one fateful night, McMahon found himself on the receiving end of Austin's finisher, that being the Stone Cold Stunner, and The Rock's finisher, the Rock Bottom, in back to back moves.