Booker T Does Not Want To See Top WWE NXT Prospect Rushed Too Quickly

Roxanne Perez has had a whirlwind of success since she signed with WWE earlier this year. The young star has already won the 2022 WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade.

"She's definitely a prodigy," her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, said on "The Hall of Fame Live!" recently.

"She's doing a hell of a job in NXT," Booker continued. "I don't want to see her rushed too quickly, because I know people look at her and say she's that 'extraordinary talent,' and you want to put that kind of talent out front, but my thing is, you want to make sure that talent is seasoned and ready to get the job done."

Booker also said that he can "be overprotective as a parent," but thinks that, no matter what WWE hands the young superstar, "she's gonna knock it out of the park."

Perez's tenure with the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship was short-lived as Cora Jade betrayed her a week after their victory and threw her title belt in the trash can, disbanding the team and forcing Perez to vacate the championship. The two former teammates will face each other at "NXT" Halloween Havoc, but Perez also recently made her main roster debut, teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a losing effort to Damage CTRL on "WWE SmackDown." Before signing with WWE, Perez made a name for herself on the independent circuit as "Rok-C" even winning the tournament to crown the inaugural Ring of Honor Women's World Champion in 2021, replacing the company's previous Women Of Honor Championship.