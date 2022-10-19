Former WWE Star Believes Time In AEW Prepared Cody Rhodes For The Next Level

Bryan Clark, known as Adam Bomb in WWE and Wrath in WCW, has high praise for Cody Rhodes. At the moment, Rhodes is sidelined after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral tendon. After Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 back in April, he was treated as a top star. Speaking to "Sportskeeda," Clark believes Rhodes is on the path to winning a world title in WWE.

"That was a pretty tough injury, especially when I saw him work through [Hell in a Cell] with an entire pec, left side of his body, blood-filled from the inside," Clark said. "I see him being a champion, I can see him doing it, yes. The pop he got at WrestleMania, I was there. I was in Dallas that weekend doing a signing. So, I'll be in L.A. this year at SoFi, but yeah, I think he does definitely have the talent."

Clark thinks part of Rhodes' significant leap in popularity has to do with his experience working behind the scenes in AEW.

"I think he really learned a lot in AEW in his time there," Clark said. "This whole story about some guys can leave WWF and go somewhere else and then come back and get that bigger push, I really think he is ready for that next level. I think that he learned a lot at his time away from there. I think he learned a lot working for Tony [Khan] backstage and all the stuff that goes down there. Everything from booking meetings to production, all that stuff, I think he's learned a lot. I would just tell him to keep doing what he's doing."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.