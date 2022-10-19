MJF Responds To 'Serious' Praise From WWE Hall Of Famer

MJF continues to bask in praise following his passionate promo segment with William Regal on this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As he's known to do customarily in his promos, MJF blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe, referencing a discouraging email he received from William Regal following his tryout with "WWE NXT" a little over six years ago. According to MJF, Regal initially promised to get him a job in WWE but went back on his word eventually.

"I had done it, my dream was about to be accomplished, I was going to be a Superstar," MJF told Regal on live television. "And then, with a crooked grin, you asked me, 'how old are you, kid?' I said, '19 years old, sir.' You then looked at me and said, 'Kid, I'm sorry, but you're much too young.'"

While recounting the story, MJF revealed Regal wanted the teenager to not get discouraged and instead send him a match and a promo on a monthly basis.

"I went back home and busted my ass," MJF recalled. "The first two months, you respond to me, 'Maxwell, thank you so much. I look forward to reviewing your progress.' And then month three came along..."

At this point, MJF pulled out his phone and read out a demoralizing email from Regal that asked him to get in touch only when he progresses to the level of a "world-class athlete" good enough to be hired by WWE.

Several WWE Hall of Famers have showered praise on MJF for his latest promo masterclass. While Eric Bischoff loves MJF for using a term such as "Succulous" in his exchange with Regal, Mick Foley explained why MJF believing in his own hype is critical to his success in pro wrestling.

"MJF HAS SOME SERIOUS SKILLS!" Foley wrote on Twitter. "While I might not believe every word @The_MJF says, I believe that HE believes every word he says – and that's IMPORTANT!"

In response to Foley, MJF doubled down on his earlier comments that he's always being himself on AEW TV, in interviews, or even on social media. He would also poke fun at Foley's "here...right here" catchphrase.

"Everything I say is true especially here......Right here," MJF responded. "On twitter. Now go take a Nestea plunge off a bridge, Mickey."

MJF could be on the verge of being crowned AEW World Champion. The Salt of the Earth will challenge Jon Moxley for AEW's top prize at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.