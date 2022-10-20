Ultimo Dragon Wants To End WCW Rivalry In AEW

Ultimo Dragon is back in the United States and may be looking to settle an old score that could lead him to AEW.

Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated" conducted an interview with the Japanese wrestling legend, who will be appearing at a Revolución de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, California this weekend. Dragon has carved out for himself a storied career internationally but he made his name known to fans in the U.S. as one of the top cruiserweights in World Championship Wrestling in the late 1990s as "WCW Monday Nitro" was beating "WWF Raw" in the ratings.

While in WCW, Dragon had many notable programs and became a two-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion, first in 1996 when he defeated Dean Malenko for the belt and then a second time when he dethroned WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Dragon also shared the ring with current Ring of Honor World Champion and former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Chris Jericho.

"I am honestly not very familiar with AEW," Dragon told Barrasso. "But if I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho."

Dragon and Jericho faced one another for the WCW Cruiserweight Title at the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1997. Jericho, the babyface at the time, retained his gold by getting Dragon with a roll-through pin. They also faced one another for the title several more times in 1998 on WCW programming. Jericho was the champion and a heel at the time, and he fought off Dragon's challenges.

Jericho facing an old WCW foe in AEW is nothing new as "The Ocho" successfully defeated Juventud Guerrera in the midst of a feud with MJF.