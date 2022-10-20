Darby Allin Explains Why He Did Not Make AEW's Toronto Shows

It's nearly October 31, and one AEW star holds a special place in his heart for Halloween: Darby Allin. That likely comes as no shock to fans of Allin, considering his dark, brooding persona and the half-skull face paint he regularly sports. In fact, the former TNT Champion was so committed to throwing an unforgettable party for the spooky holiday that he skipped out on AEW's recent trip to Toronto, Canada, so he could get his house organized for it.

"I was getting ready for this Halloween party at my house, and that's why I'm stoked that I'm here in Ohio, 'cause I didn't know if I was going to survive my latest [party]," Allin told Renee Paquette on "The Sessions" podcast." "Yeah, we had some bands play. That car I jumped over my house with –- the Jeep -– we got that running again, and we were going to do more jumps in the woods. I don't know how the Jeep is still alive but it is." Allin continued, "It was cool; I ordered a bouncy house, but I didn't get to use it, 'cause I was busy all day, [so] I got my money's worth with the bouncy house by sleeping in it."

None other than "Daddy Ass" himself, Billy Gunn, was also in attendance, and he got pretty involved at this wild soirée. "I got a wrestling ring downstairs in my basement," Allin explained. "We did this thing where we were running the ropes and Billy Gunn was shooting us with a paintball gun, and he caught me right on the top of the dome, right here. It was just funny; it was a funny sight to see Billy Gunn hanging out with a bunch of skaters."